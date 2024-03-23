Bohol’s Biggest Coliseum Unveiled by Mayor Yap at Tagbilaran City Olympic 2024

Tagbilaran showcased Agri-Ecotourism and Sportsmanship during the Saulog Tagbilaran 2024 festivities. The Tagbilaran City Olympics 2024 kicked off with a parade featuring all 15 barangays, each accompanied by their muse and players participating in various sports.

This opening of the Tagbilaran City Olympics will not only be a venue for unity amongst the 15 Barangays in Tagbilaran City, but this will also be a venue again for the trainees of the best of the best athletes in the Province. Hon. Jane Yap

Tagbilaran City Mayor

Tagbilaran City Coliseum

In her opening speech, Tagbilaran City Mayor, Hon. Jane Yap officially revealed the Tagbilaran City Coliseum. According to Yap, this coliseum will be the biggest sports coliseum in the entirety of the Province of Bohol, with a maximum seating capacity of 10,000.

Additionally, Yap announced the Tagbilaran Sports Complex, which will be located in Barangay Cabawan, a Multi-use Sports Facility in Barangay Bool. The Multi-use Facility will house four courts for soccer, padel, tennis, and basketball. And with the recently inaugurated covered tennis court in Barangay Dao.

Agri-EcoTourism in Tagbilaran

As part of the Saulog Tagbilaran celebration, the city encourages visitors to explore renowned agritourism destinations like Balai Cacao. Established Tagbilaran Prof. Marie Frances Macabenta and Engr. Ernesto Macabenta, Balai Cacao offers pure Bohol-grown cacao products sourced from their own Lasang Farm. Since its inception in 2018, the couple has collaborated with the Department of Tourism to promote agritourism in Bohol.

Tagbilaran City has also showcased its commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable environment. Through the establishment of the Souvenir Items Manufacturing Facility, the city aims to provide livelihood opportunities for out-of-school youth. The facility transforms upcycled waste plastic bags into plastic sheets, which are then used to create various products such as backpacks, shoulder bags, and wallets. These items are available for purchase at the City Tourism Office, where tourists can support the cause while enjoying their visit to Tagbilaran.

The city’s celebration commenced on March 16 and is expected to conclude on May 26, 2024. For more details on the schedule of activities for Saulog Tagbilaran 2024, you can follow their official Facebook page.

