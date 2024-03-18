Honoring Heritage, Saulog Tagbilaran 2024 Marks 459 Years of History

As Tagbilaran City commemorates the 459th Blood Compact Anniversary, it also officially launches Saulog Tagbilaran every March 16, initiating over a month of celebrations to honor the beloved patron saint of the City, Saint Joseph the Worker. What’s special about this year’s celebration is the relaunching of the Blood Compact Shrine and the unveiling of marker and blessing of the Atty. Zoilo Dejaresco Jr. Amphitheater.

Today, amidst the breathtaking backdrop of nature, we behold the magnificent sculptures crafted by Boholano National Artist Napoleon Abueva. Hon. Jane Yap

City of Tagbilaran Mayor

Relaunching of the Blood Compact Shrine

The statue was transferred just a few steps down from its original location. The iconic figure with bronze figures of Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, Rajah Sikatuna, and various witnesses, represents the pinnacle of artistry by Bohol’s own sculptor and National Artist for Sculpture, Napoleon Abueva. In her message during the event, City Mayor Jane Yap highlighted that “The relaunching of the Blood Compact Site stands as a testament to our enduring reverence for this pivotal moment in history”.

The Blood Compact Shrine, originally situated beside what is recognized as Tagbilaran East Road in Barangay Bool, is currently undergoing conversion into a Tourist Rest Area, through the collaboration of the Department of Tourism and the City of Tagbilaran.

Unveiling of marker and blessing of the Atty. Zoilo Dejaresco Jr. Amphitheatre

Tagbilaran City Friendship Park Amphitheater pays homage to the late icon of the Bohol Province, Atty. Zoilo Dejaresco Jr. His visionary leadership birthed the iconic landmark, which has been hosting the Saulog Tagbilaran Grand Launching since then. The milestone was also graced by the presence of Peter Dejaresco, the son of the late Atty. Dejaresco. In her message, the lady mayor also expressed her vision for the amphitheater to become a hub for tourism in the coming months.

459th Blood Compact Commemoration and Saulog Tagbilaran 2024 Launching

The blood compact between Bol-anon Datu Sikatuna and Spanish General Miguel Lopez de Legazpi marked the beginning of a lasting bond founded on friendship and mutual respect. This pivotal event remains deeply ingrained in the collective history of Boholanos, serving as a symbol of unity and shaping their identity.

With the festival officially launched, City Mayor Jane Yap expressed her excitement and extended an invitation to people from across the globe to visit Tagbilaran City and partake in the vibrant festivities of Saulog Tagbilaran 2024. The event promises to showcase the city’s exceptional entertainment, cuisine, and cultural experiences, reflecting its long standing reputation.

The city’s endeavor to become a model for sustainable tourism has garnered support from the Department of Tourism. Director Judilyn Quiachon expressed this support during the event, stating, “The Department of Tourism stands in solidarity with our city, committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable tourism, preserve our natural and cultural heritage, and elevate Tagbilaran as a premier destination on the global stage.”

The city’s celebration commenced on March 16 and is expected to conclude on May 26, 2024. For more details on the schedule of activities for Saulog Tagbilaran 2024, you can follow their official Facebook page at @saulogtagbilaran.

