Over 40 defective weighing scales seized in Carbon Market

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 24,2024 - 09:52 AM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the City Markets (OCM) of the Cebu City Government has confiscated over 40 defective weighing scales in Carbon Public Market as of March 21.

Led by Market Administrator Robert Barquilla, the operation, dubbed “Operation Timbangan,” aims to ensure accurate measurements for customers.

Barquilla, with assistance from Task Force Market head Jimmy Fortes, plans to extend the operation to other public markets in the city, according to a report by the city’s Public Information Office.

Last year, OCM apprehended 223 vendors for using faulty scales, mostly those operating without permits, said OCM information officer John Paul Amores.

OCM manages various markets, including Carbon Market and others in the city.

They advise customers to use the “Timbangan ng Bayan” for verification, a project by the Department of Trade and Industry mandated under RA 11706.

These independent weighing scales across markets provide consumers with an additional means to confirm their transactions.

Under the scope of OCM are the management responsibilities for Carbon Market Units 1, 2, and 3; Freedom Park; Warwick Barracks; Pasil Fish Market; as well as the public markets located in Cogon Ramos, Poblacion Pardo, Taboan, and T. Padilla. / with reports from Pia Piquero

