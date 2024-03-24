Eumir Marcial K.O’s Thai foe in Manila duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial made easy work against Thai Thoedsak Sinam in his homecoming bout in Manila on Saturday night, March 23, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Marcial, who is bound for the Paris Olympics in July, knocked out Sinam in the fourth round in their eight-rounder non-title bout.

With the victory, Marcial improved his young pro record to five wins with three knockouts, while Sinam absorbed his 14th loss with 23 wins and 19 knockouts.

It was Marcial’s first time to fight in a pro bout in the Philippines, and he didn’t disappoint after clobbering Sinam with vicious punches from the get-go.

Marcial started slow in the first two rounds, establishing his jabs, and so did Sinam, who was too cautious and barely throwing punches.

Vicious power punches

However, in the third round, Marcial started to unleash his vicious power punches, forcing Sinam to put his guard up.

A timely left uppercut that landed on Sinam’s chin stopped the bout at the 1:33 mark of the fourth round.

Moreover, Sinam dropped like a log into the canvas after getting hit with the left uppercut.

Medical personnel at the venue needed to attend with him after the knockout. Sinam took a few minutes before he was seated on a stool.

Marcial, 28, of Zamboanga City, is one of the six Filipino athletes who have already qualified for the Paris Olympics. The others are pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, gymnast Aleah Finnegan, and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

