Marcial, Thai foe, makes weight for Manila duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and his opponent Thoedsak Sinam of Thailand successfully passed the official weigh-in for their non-title bout at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, March 23.

Marcial weighed in at 165 pounds, while the visiting Sinam tipped the scales at 168 lbs during the official weigh-in on Friday, March 22nd, setting the stage for their eight-round fight in Marcial’s much-anticipated homecoming bout.

This will be the first time that the 25-year-old Marcial will fight in the Philippines as a professional boxer. Marcial, who debuted as a pro in 2020, has spent all four of his bouts in the United States.

This time, he will treat Filipino boxing fans to this bout, which serves as his tune-up preparation for the Paris Olympics in July, for which he has officially qualified.

Marcial is undefeated in his young pro career with four wins and two knockouts, while Sinam is a much more experienced boxer with 23 wins, 19 knockouts, and 13 defeats.

However, he hasn’t fought a single Filipino opponent in his 36-bout career until now.

Marcial spent his training camp in the United States but recently flew back to the Philippines to wrap up his training for this fight.

The last time Marcial fought was in November 2023 against Argentinian journeyman Ricardo Ruben Villalba, whom he knocked out in the second round.

Meanwhile, Sinam is on a back-to-back winning streak. He fought and defeated his compatriots Thirasak Yipaeng and Virad Panyagonpivad last year.

Apart from Marcial and Sinam’s fight, 11 more undercard bouts are featured in tomorrow’s event.

The rest of the fight card includes Lienard Sarcon versus Peng Huang, Jerald Into versus Jhon Gemino, Bryan Cabrillos versus Sem Jopet Enano, Pepito Masangkay versus Jules Victoriano, Alejandro Patrick Meniano versus Dexter Eraya, Jhun Rick Carcedo versus Prell Tupas, Daniel Lim versus JR Magboo, Kevin Villanueva versus Jerrimie Banayad, Romer Pinili versus Kelvin Tenorio, Mikko Camingawan versus Arnold Cordova, and Jesus Magdayo versus Michael Orano.

