Marcial homecoming fight set on March 23 in Manila 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Eumir Marcial continues his Las Vegas training, MP Promotions officially announced that he will make a homecoming fight on March 23 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Marcial, an Olympic bronze medalist, will square off against Thai Thoedsak Sinam of Thailand.

READ: Villamor, Flores to oversee Yogi Ruiz’s boxing grassroots program

However, it will be announced how many rounds Marcial and Sinam will be fighting or will there be a title at stake.

This will be the 28-year-old Marcial’s first professional bout in the Philippines, which makes it an exciting outing for him.

Marcial is currently in Las Vegas to train not just for this upcoming bout, but for the Paris Olympics.

He will continue training in the Philippines next month.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon XIV pits Vitor and Korean foe in main event

Marcial is undefeated in four fights with two knockouts since turning pro in 2020. All his fights were held in the United States.

His most recent victory was against Argentinean journeyman Ricardo Ruben Villalba which he defeated via a second round technical knockout.

Despite his promising pro career, Marcial, a middleweight also had his own struggles especially when he got knocked down three times in his second pro bout in 2022.

READ: Japan ‘Golden Era’ in boxing: Cebuano boxing experts explain how this happened

Marcial god decked three times by American Isiah Hart in 2022 in Las Vegas, but the Filipino boxer prevailed when he retaliated with a fourth round TKO.

Meanwhile, Sinam, 28, has a far more experienced record of 23-13 (win-loss) with 19 knockouts.

Sinam is a road warrior who has fought in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

He is on a back-to-back winning streak against countrymen Thirasak Yipaeng and Virad Panyagonpivad via TKOs last year.

READ: Ancajas admits ‘very low morale’ after knockout loss

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP