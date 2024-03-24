Lawyer claims Isko Ouano was a victim of ‘mistaken identity’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The legal counsel of Francisco “Isko” Ouano believed that his client was a victim of mistaken identity.

Lawyer Nelson Macabocsit said he was prepared to prove that Ouano was innocent of the robbery and extortion charges against him.

Ouano, 48, along with two other accused – Joselito Agtuca, 46, and German Reveza, 42, – were arrested in Pasay City for allegedly extorting P5 million from a businessman, early this month, using the name of First Lady Liza Marcos.

The three were arrested in an entrapment operation inside a commercial building along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard last March 11 by the operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Robbery and extortion charges were filed against them at the city prosecutor’s office.

Protection money

It was also alleged that Ouano also threatened that he will have the emission testing and medical businesses of the complainant shut down if he would not give the P5 million protection money.

Moreover, he was accused of telling the businessman that he had connections with the First Lady.

Ouano was the former operations head of the Cebu City Transportation Office. He also run for Mandaue City Councilor in the May 2022 elections but lost his bid.

Misunderstanding

Atty. Macabocsit clarified that Ouano never used the name of First Lady Liza Marcos to extort money from any individual.

“This is all just a misunderstanding and miscommunication and a clear case of mistaken identity,” said in a video recorded statement that he released to the Cebu media on Saturday, March 24.

Macabocsit was joined by Ouano in the said video.

“Our client was wrongfully accused and our client did not use directly and indirectly the name of the first lady, Madame Liza Araneta Marcos,” Macabocsit added.

Contrary to accusations against him, Macabocsit said that Ouano was a supporter of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Macabocsit said he will prove Ouano’s innocence during the hearing of his cases.

Ouano was released after he posted bail, but Macabocsit would not say how much they paid.

