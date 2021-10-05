Bag-ong Mandaue offers new vision, hope for Mandauehanons

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Candidates from Bag-ong Mandaue, the city’s newest political contender have filed their certificates of candidacy on Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021.

Bag-ong Mandaue is led by mayoral aspirant and former city councilor Atty. Nilo “Olin” Seno, and vice mayor bet, former city councilor and PBA player, Elmer Cabahug.

Seno’s 10 councilors are former City Councilor Editha Flores-Cabahug, JP Ceniza, Tony Dabon, Argie Remegio, Leo Saberon, Fritz Villamor, Jojo Bodo, Isko Ouano, Paulo Seno, and Glenn Antigua.

Seno and Cabahug said if they will be elected they would prioritize health care, education, senior citizens, and informal settlers among others.

Seno said all their platforms are in line with the new normal setup.

He said that is important to improve the city’s health care system especially in the barangays

“We want to offer the city a new Mandaue City, mao nang atong grupo gitawag nga Bag-ong Mandaue,” said Seno.

Seno said there will be two other city councilor aspirants that will be added to their slate soon.

Mandaue City will be having its own member in the House of Representatives and 12 city councilors with the implementation of the Mandaue lone district law in the May 2022 elections.

Mayor Jonas Cortes already said he, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, and his entire slate of councilors will run for reelection in the 2022 elections. /rcg

