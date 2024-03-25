Mactan Cebu airport goes ‘silent’

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 25,2024 - 09:52 AM

The Mactan airport or the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is embarking on a silent airport campaign starting January this year. | Morexette Marie Erram

The Mactan airport or the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is embarking on a silent airport campaign starting January this year. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a bid to further enhance passenger experience, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be going silent.

Stakeholders at the country’s second busiest airport rolled out its campaign of becoming a silent airport, which has become a trend among leading airports worldwide.

READ: Mactan airport welcomes 4.8 million passengers in 1st half of 2023

MCIA is also the country’s first to transition to a silent airport, a practice that has already been adapted in other popular airports like the Singapore Changi Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

“Our goal is to ensure that the passenger journey at MCIA aligns with global standards, inspiring foreign visitors to choose us as their gateway to discover the Philippines,” MCIA CEO Athanasios Titonis said.

In a silent airport, visual displays and cues are utilized over verbal, loud announcements to provide a relaxing and stress-free environment for passengers.

READ: Airports on heightened alert for Holy Week

This means that in Mactan-Cebu airport, staff and officers will be using electronic signages and even mobile notifications to disseminate essential information such as boarding times, gate adjustments and security notices.

The silent airport trend in MCIA began last January, said airport corporate affairs and branding manager Dee Verano.

Aside from doing away with loud-speaker-based announcements, the silent airport also meant that passengers and locators are encouraged to minimize noises.

“We’re doing our best to align everyone in the airport,” Verano added. 

ALSO READ: DOT advises public to ‘travel wisely’ this Holy Week

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), silent airport
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.