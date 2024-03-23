DOT advises public to ‘travel wisely’ this Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is advising the public to “travel wisely” to ensure safety during the Holy Week celebrations.

“Travelers needing accommodation, tours, transportation, and other tourism-related services are strongly advised to patronize DOT-accredited tourism enterprises. Accreditation by the DOT recognizes establishments as having complied with the department’s minimum standards set to ensure quality operation of tourism facilities and services,” the DOT said.

The advisory was issued on Friday, ahead of the travel surge for the celebration of Holy Week from March 24 to April 30.

The DOT also recommended that travelers stay updated on travel-related news and be vigilant against scams such as fake tickets or accommodation scams.

“The public is advised to stay updated on travel-related news and safety guidelines from credible sources, and to be cautious of unsolicited messages or offers, particularly from anonymous sources or unverified social media platforms or accounts, to avoid falling victim to scams targeting tourists, such as fake accommodation, travel tickets, vacation deals, among others,” it added.

DOT also reminded the public to check its official sites for tourism or travel-related assistance and questions.

“By staying vigilant and informed, travelers can enjoy a memorable and worry-free Holy Week vacation experience,” the DOT concluded.

