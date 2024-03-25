Lapu-Lapu City: Low-income solo parents get P3,000

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A total of 692 low-income solo parents received cash assistance amounting to P3, 000 from the Lapu-Lapu City Government on Monday.

The cash aid represents the city’s assistance for the months of January to March at P1, 000 per month. They will get a total of P12, 000 for the entire year.

It was the first time for the city to release cash aid to low-income solo parents.

Lapu-Lapu City was also the first local government unit in the country to give out cash assistance to solo parents, according to Mayor Junard Chan.

“We are the only LGU in the entire Philippines that passed an ordinance to give subsidy to low-income solo parents,” Chan said in a message that he delivered during the ceremonial rollout of the city’s “Program Solo” that was held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Under the approved ordinance, distribution of the cash aid will done on a quarterly basis or every three months.

“Nagpakita lang kini sa among pagpakabana dinha kaninyo nga kamo matabangan kay lagi nakita namo ang inyong kalisod sa pagpadako ug pagmatuto sa inyong mga anak nga kamo ra. Kamo ra gyud. Kamo ra. Way kauban. Way pares kay nag-inusara ra kay solo sila,” Chan said.

In his message, Chan said he has so much respect for solo parents as he also acknowledged their contributions to the society.

“Dili lalim ang inyong kasinatian. And for that, I salute you all for being a testament of strength and determination,” the mayor said.

Republic Act No. 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2022 encourages LGUs to provide P1,000 monthly subsidy to qualified solo parents.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP