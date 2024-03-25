Cebu Daily Newscast: Mactan Cebu airport goes ‘silent’

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, March 25, 2024.

In a bid to further enhance passenger experience, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be going silent.

Stakeholders at the country’s second busiest airport rolled out its campaign of becoming a silent airport, which has become a trend among leading airports worldwide.

A 57-year-old man was arrested after he was caught exposing himself to a woman and playing with his private organ near the gate of Tejero Elementary School in Cebu City, at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Roque Marmula, jobless, a resident of Mc. Arthur Blvd., Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has reported that Killua, the dog killed by a man in Camarines Sur, has tested postive for rabies.

The result was based on the test conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry over the weekend, said PAWS Director Anna Cabrera told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) reminds employers to comply with existing labor policies on wages for the upcoming Holy Week.

The national government has declared Holy Thursday and Good Friday, which falls on March 28 and March 29 respectively, as regular holidays.

