Mandaue City College gets new facilities from city gov’t

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —The Mandaue City Government turned over new facilities to the Mandaue City College (MCC) on Monday, March 25.

Some of the new facilities include a speech laboratory, a computer laboratory, and an improved school clinic.

The surroundings of the school were also cleared and closed. Personnel and clients of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue and the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District will now need to go to the back of the Sports Complex compound to enter the offices.

The city is improving the school’s facilities to provide higher-quality service and hoping to obtain a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED-7) in Central Visayas.

These facilities were some of the major requirements by CHED including the hiring of plantilla positions which MCC has already complied.

MCC Administrator Dr. Lilybeth Mayol said that they have already submitted the documentary requirements for their re-application for COPC. CHED is expected to visit the school soon.

Mayol is confident that the school will be granted the COPC since they have complied with the requirements.

COPC is recognition that the specific degree programs offered by local universities and colleges are fully compliant with the standards and guidelines set by CHED, ensuring quality-assured programs.

COPC is needed for CHED’s Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) for free tuition.

CHED delisted Mandaue City College and some other local universities and colleges in 2022 for failing to comply with the requirements under Republic Act 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

MCC was granted free tuition in 2019.

Since 2022, the city has been covering the tuition of around 2,000 students. The school’s tuition is about P5,000 per semester.

The MCC Administrator thanked the city government for its continuous support for the school.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that soon MCC will have a new campus as the city plans to build a new campus near the Mandaue City College Technological Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center (MCTEST) in Barangay Looc.

“Mao gyud ni atoa gitagaan og pagtagad ang edukasyun para sa hayag nga kaugmaon sa atoang kaigsuunan’g Mandauehanon,” said Cortes.

