Mandaue City College to re-submit application for free tuition

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City College (MCC) is scheduled to submit its re-application for the Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED-7) in Central Visayas this week.

MCC Administrator Dr. Lilybeth Mayol said that they have already scanned the documents needed to be submitted to CHED this week.

The COPC is needed for CHED’s Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) for free tuition.

COPC is a recognition that the specific degree programs offered by the local universities and colleges are fully compliant with the standard and guidelines of CHED. To ensure programs offered are quality assured.

It can be recalled that CHED gave Mandaue City College until June 30 to re-apply for COPC to be able to offer free tuition again.

In 2022, CHED delisted Mandaue City College and some other local universities and colleges for failing to comply with the requirements under Republic Act 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

MCC’s first application for the UniFAST was in 2019 when it was granted the free tuition program. The school’s tuition is about P5,000 per semester.

Mayol hoped that the COPC will be granted to them this time.

“We really worked hard for it. We really maintain a positive attitude towards this. Of course, it is in the hands of the region but we really do hope nga matagaan na ta og COPC, one thing that I can assure you all, we in the Mandaue City College really worked hard for this,” said Mayol.

Mayol said that CHED-7 will be the one to approve the COPC.

If fortunate to be issued COPC, then they can process for the Higher Education Institution (HEI) which will be granted by the CHED central office. Once granted, they can offer free tuition again.

Mayol said if granted, she can not tell yet what semester the free tuition will be implemented.

The tuition fees of over 2,000 students of Mandaue City College are being shouldered by the city government since last year. /rcg

