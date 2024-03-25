13 burned to death in Cotabato accident involving van and dump truck

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 12 commuters and a driver were burned to death in a road accident in Cotabato involving a passenger van and a dump truck.

The accident occurred along the national highway in Antipas town of Cotabato around noontime on Monday, March 25.

Major Godofredo Tupas, Antipas town chief of police, said the passenger van had just left the terminal of Antipas and was on its way to Kidapawan city when it got hit by an orange HOWO truck at Purok 2, Luhong village, about 10 kilometers from Antipas terminal.

Tupas said both vehicles, traveling from the opposite lanes, were negotiating a slightly curved and sloping highway when the dump truck driver lost control and rammed into the van, which had at least 15 passengers onboard.

The van driver died on the spot, while the driver of the dump truck was brought to the Antipas Medical Specialist hospital. It is not yet clear if he survived.

Tupas said the 12 passengers who died in the Cotabato road accident have yet to be identified.

Castor Verdeblanco, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRO) head of Antipas town, said police scene of the crime operatives (Soco) were in the area to investigate.

