PH to get more pentavalent vaccine doses – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) revealed on Monday that additional vaccine doses against vaccine-preventable diseases are expected to arrive in the country “in the soonest possible time.

In a statement, the DOH said that it is anticipating three million more pentavalent vaccine doses arriving in the Philippines soon.

Pentavalent vaccines, it explained, “protect not only against Pertussis, but also against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenza type B.”

DOH Spokesperson Eric Tayag announced over the weekend that around 800,000 to one million doses of pertussis vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by mid-2024.

“The DOH has also ordered at least 5 million more Measles-Rubella vaccine doses, further to what is available on hand,” the DOH said.

“These will add to the more than 64,400 and 2.6 million doses of pentavalent and Measles-Rubella vaccines, respectively, already being distributed by DOH and used to protect our children,” it added.

Meanwhile, the health department noted that its Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units are keeping in touch with local government units to gather updated data on pertussis and measles which would be available “in the next few days.”

Also on Monday, the DOH said that it is anticipating an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including pertussis, during the Holy Week travel rush.

Despite this, it explained that the “the public may carry on with daily activities.”

It also said that “face mask use continues to be voluntary but highly encouraged. Cover coughs (cough into your elbow), and choose well-ventilated areas. The best solution is vaccination.”

The DOH previously raised concerns about the increasing cases of Pertussis or whooping cough among children.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that manifests as influenza-like symptoms such as mild fever, colds, and coughing within 7 to 10 days after exposure.

As of March 9, Tayag said that there have been 167 cases of Pertussis and 35 related deaths nationwide, with most occurring in Metro Manila, followed by Calabarzon and Central Visayas.

In addition to pertussis, the DOH noted a rise in other diseases such as measles, mumps, and rubella.

The DOH reported that as of Feb. 24, there had been 569 recorded cases of measles and rubella nationwide.

