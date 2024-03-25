Alqueza-Padawan tandem clinch SUGBU quarterly doubles championships title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tandem of Edgar “Egay” Alqueza and Aui Padawan emerged as the champions of the first Quarterly Doubles League Championships of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU). The event took place on Sunday, March 24, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Alqueza, who is the SUGBU President, and his partner, Padawan, defeated erstwhile leaders Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil in the championship round after scoring a lopsided 421 pinfall over the latter’s 328 pinfall.

Before winning the coveted quarterly tournament title, Alqueza and Padawan faced a tough challenge against Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno in the semifinals.

They narrowly beat Ranido and Bueno, 389-388 pinfall. Fortunately, Alqueza had the nerves of steel after scoring a strike in the 10th frame to edge their opponents by one pinfall.

They carried their winning momentum to beat Buyco and Ramil decisively in the championships.

Despite losing, Buyco and Ramil earned the second-place honors, as Ranido and Bueno settled for third place. Uwe Schulze and Cedrick Luckenwald landed in fourth place, while Tessie and Dodong Dante placed fifth.

The next quarterly finals are scheduled for the last Sunday of June. The SUGBU Quarterly Doubles League Championships serve as the organization’s major tournament, next to its annual “Bowler of the Year” tilt.

The tournament featured the top-ranked pairs of SUGBU, who qualified by accumulating the required games and points played weekly.

Jumapao-Tapaya wins

Meanwhile, former Philippine team member Jomar Jumapao and his partner Arthur Tapaya topped the SUGBU Doubles Shootout tilt, which also happened on Sunday.

Jumapao, who recently joined SUGBU, finished the four-game series with 1,570 total pinfalls together with Tapaya.

GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza finished second with 1,566 pinfall, followed by Tess Regino and Vivian Padawan, who scored 1,537 pinfall.

