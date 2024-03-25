Holy Week pay: How much will you get if you work on Holy Thursday, Good Friday?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) reminds employers to comply with existing labor policies on wages for the upcoming Holy Week.

The national government has declared Holy Thursday and Good Friday, which falls on March 28 and March 29 respectively, as regular holidays.

Black Saturday, which will be on March 30, is a Special Non-Working Day, according to Labor Advisory No. 2, Series of 2024 of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole).

READ MORE:

Holy Week: What we do, where we go

Holy Week 2024: Religious places you can visit in Cebu

Working this Holy Week? Here’s how to compute your take-home pay

Based on the same advisory, employees are entitled to receive a total of 400 percent of their wages if they work both on Holy Thursday and Good Friday for the first eight hours on each day.

They will also get an additional 30 percent on their salaries if they will render an eight-hour work on Black Saturday.

Workers are still entitled to receive 100 percent of their wages if they decide not to report for duty on Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

The “no work, no pay” policy, however, will be applicable on Black Saturday.

“… unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) granting payment on a Special Day,” RTWPB-7 added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP