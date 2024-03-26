Pa jailed for gunning down son in Lahug, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An altercation between parents and their son met a bloody end last Monday, March 25.

This was after the father gunned down his son in their house in Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City late Monday evening.

Police arrested the father, identified as Eugenio Bontilao Caballes, 63. He is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station.

The victim was named Kenn Pondar Caballes, 28, who died on the spot after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head.

According to initial reports from investigators at the Mabolo Police Station, the shooting happened past 10 p.m. on Monday evening.

The Caballeses had a heated verbal exchange prior to the shooting.

The first argument involved the mother and the son, and then the father tried to interven. However, the patriarch grabbed an unlicensed firearm and then opened fire at Kenn.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, the older Caballes showed a wound he sustained on his throat, which he claimed he got after his son hit him with a wooden plank.

The wound, which was visibly swollen, also made it difficult for him to speak.

Eugenio said that his son was the first to physically assault his wife and then him with the same plank. This prompted the father to retaliate and defend themselves.

Police, meanwhile, continued to investigate to shed light on the matter. They are also verifying reports that Kenn allegedly had been under the influence of illegal drugs when the altercation broke out.

On the other hand, Eugenio said he was ready to face charges of parricide for killing his son.

