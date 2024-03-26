CEBU CITY, Philippines— The world is harsh.

The people living in it can sometimes be harsher than usual. Circumstances are getting harsher for a person to deal with it with a kind heart.

But no matter how crazy and mad the world can get, protect your peace, protect the kindness you have in you.

Today, remember that kindness comes in different forms, it can come most unexpectedly and can still be misinterpreted by others, but be kind anyway.

You can still be kind and say or do…

Say “No”: Declining what doesn’t suit you isn’t selfish; it’s self-awareness. Saying no is not always a rude thing, sometimes it is the right thing to do.

Prioritizing yourself: Make self-care a must. Dedicate time to activities that bring you joy and peace, whether it’s a hobby, mindfulness, or simply enjoying solitude.

Set boundaries, care for yourself, be honest, and accept imperfections. Being kind isn’t about always saying ‘yes,’ it’s about treating yourself and others with empathy and respect.

We often think that kindness is a simple act we do to others, but sometimes, we also need to be kind to ourselves. Let ourselves be free from our pieces of baggage and just trust the universe’s timing.

You got this! Spread kindness and start with yourself!

