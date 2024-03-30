IN PHOTOS: The Santo Entierro procession in Bantayan

BANTAYAN, Philippines – A solemn procession depicting the final moments of Jesus Christ’s life, told and shown through life-size images highlighted by the Santo Entierro.

The Good Friday procession in Bantayan town in northern Cebu draws hundreds – if not, thousands – of devotees around the Philippines for the Holy Week.

And taking center stage is no other than the image of the dead Christ – the Santo Entierro. The name Santo Entierro also refers to the carroza or carriage that carries it around town during the procession.

The centuries-old statue is usually placed on a wooden platform bedecked with white flowers and bathed in bright, white lights.

Believed to be miraculous, the Santo Entierro in Bantayan was also the most sought out relic.

Before, a crowd usually forms around the carroza of the Santo Entierro to grab the white flowers adorned on it. At some point, they become uncontrollable, leading organizers to recruit police and volunteers to guard the carroza.

The Santo Entierro was reportedly brought by the Spaniards to Bantayan in the 19th century. Selected families then became caretakers, or camareros, of the image.

When not being paraded for the Holy Week, the Santo Entierro is housed inside a chapel in a compound owned by the descendants of the first camareros.

Devotees and guests can enter and venerate the Santo Entierro in its chapel.



Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP