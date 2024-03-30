CFC Gentle Giants reveal PFL fixtures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will start their Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 season with three matches in April.

To recall, the Gentle Giants has almost completed in the overhaul in its roster and coaching staff, introducing new and returning faces into its fold for the PFL.

CFC had a historic milestone in the previous PFL season after being the first Cebu-based club to compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup last year.

Besides that, Gentle Giants reached the semifinals of the PFL’s Copa Paulino Alcantara but eventually lost to the Davao Aguilas in their two-leg semifinals showdown.

PFL 2024

To open up their campaign, the Gentle Giants will host the Loyola FC on April 6 at their home pitch in the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex at 5 p.m.

On April 20, they will take on Tuloy FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

The Gentle Giants will face Maharlika Taguig FC on April 27 back at the Dynamic Herb at 5 p.m.

4 matches in May

In May, they have four matches scheduled. They will face the reigning champions, Kaya FC Iloilo on May 5 at the latter’s home pitch in the Iloilo Sports Complex.

After that, the Gentle Giants will have a three-match home stand against Taguig FC on May 12, Philippine Air Force FC on May 19, and the returning United City FC on May 25.

In June, they will host five matches at the Dynamic Herb starting with their June 1 date with the DB Garelli FC.

The Gentle Giants will face Davao Aguilas FC on June 9, Manila Digger FC on June 16, Manila Montet FC on June 23, and the Philippine Army FC on June 29.

Lastly, CFC’s July fixtures pit them against Stallion Laguna FC on July 6 and Mendiola FC 1991 on July 13 both at the Dynamic Herb.

