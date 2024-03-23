Cebu Football Club introduces new faces for the upcoming PFL season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants continues to overhaul its entire roster after welcoming new faces, including key homegrown players, as the Philippines Football League (PFL) season unfolds in April.

The Gentle Giants presented 10 new players, including four Cebu homegrown players, who will comprise its official roster for the PFL.

READ: Cebu FC Gentle Giants undergoes major overhaul

These four Cebu homegrown players are comprised of former high school and collegiate standouts and a returning player who donned the team’s kit in its inaugural PFL season in 2021.

High school, collegiate standouts

Former Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves Glen Thomas Ramos and Erich Rafael Orale were officially welcomed by the Cebu Football Club along with another ex-Greywolf Kamil Jaser Amirul who played for the Philippine Under-19 squad.

READ: Cebu FC: From ‘one crazy idea’ to representing Cebu and the Philippines

Also, Yoji Elliot Selman, who played for the club in its inaugural PFL season in 2021, made his official return.

Reinforcing CFC are six other players, including Filipino-Dutch midfielder Rhino Manuel Nicolaas Goutier, who played for FC Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

Cebu Football Club

Fellow Dutch players forward Zamoranho Carliho Leandro Ho-a-Tham and midfielder Guytho Marcus Renwick Mijland also joined the Cebu Football Club.

READ: Cebu Football Club CEO vows to bring AFC to Cebu

Ho-a-Tham is a Dutch-Suriname footballer for the German club FC Cosmos Koblenz, Inter Leipzig, and various clubs in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Mijland has joined Partizan Bardejov in Slovakia. He also played for Greek and Dutch clubs.

Joining him are Turkish goalkeeper Yusuf Cekic and midfielder Devrim Ali Yanik.

Lastly, former Kaya FC and Senegalese forward Abou Mouhamed Sy, who is also the reigning Copa Paulino Alcantara Golden Boot awardee, will now play for the Cebu Football Club.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP