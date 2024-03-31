On Easter Sunday, grieving mother finds hope amid her sufferings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Luisa Caballes, 65, watched as her youngest son drew his last breath and her husband taken to jail for a crime that caused their family so much pain.

A long-time grudge for his misbehavior led her husband, Eugenio, to shoot 28-year-old Kenn Pondar in the head, which caused his immediate death.

Eugenio claimed that Kenn’s death was an accident.

For the Caballes family, the tragedy that happened on the evening of March 25, 2024 will change their lives forever.

READ: Father shoots son dead for disrespecting mom in Cebu City

What used to be a happy home, is now filled with grief. As she lost the youngest of her six children, Nanay Luisa also lost Eugenio, her companion in life and the provider for their needs.

Nanay Luisa is now left to tend to her son’s wake and make sure that he is given proper burial while Eugenio suffers at the detention cell of the Mabolo Police Station.

“Makahuna-huna ko nga wa jud [unta] koy hunong sa pag-ampo. Ngano nahitabo man ni? Kung kinahanglanon pa nga mahuman ni nga wa nay magpabadlong, ang amahan pay makapatay niya?” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Kenn will be laid to rest at the Carreta Cemetery on Monday, April 1.

Family celebration

As she stares at her son’s casket, Nanay Luisa could not help but imagine how happy they could have been today if the tragedy last March 25 did not happen.

Nanay Luisa said that members of their family were supposed to gather today, March 31, which also happens to be Easter Sunday, to celebrate the 64th birthday her husband.

READ: Cebu City shooting: Father remorseful for ‘accidentally’ killing his son

They gather every year at their residence in Brgy. Lahug to celebrate the birthday of their patriarch and share whatever little food that they could afford.

Five of their children, who are already married, would come home and bring along their partners and children with them to join in the celebration.

The Caballes couple has seven children. Their third child was killed in a vehicular accident in 2005.

Nanay Luisa recalled that they would all gather around the dining table while they sing and wish Eugenio a happy birthday before they share a meal.

But they will no longer be able to do this, now that Kenn is dead and with Eugenio locked up in jail.

All that she could do to celebrate Eugenio’s birthday this year is to visit him in jail and bring the binignit that he requested for.

Slowly moving on

Nanay Luisa said that while she was still in pain, she wanted to also forgive Eugenio and move on from the tragedy.

She admitted that watching her son bleed and draw his last breath was never easy. She also found it hard to believe that it was her own husband, who ended their son’s life.

At first, she was unsure how to cope with everything that happened. She felt so much pain for the death of Kenn and anger towards Eugenio.

But as the days go by, Nanay Luisa said she started to accept what had happened and learn to forgive and slowly move on.

“Magsige tawn ko lili sa lungon. Ako ingnon, gibiyaan na jud ko nimo dong. Wa na koy kasab-an ana. Tan-aw na lang ko niya og maayo kay di nako kakita na hangtod sa hangtod,” she said while sobbing.

During the Holy Week celebration, she also pondered on why this kind of a tragedy had to happen to their family. She later on told herself that there was a reason for all her pain and sufferings.

Nanay Luisa said she wanted to take inspiration in the sufferings of Jesus Christ and find hope in His resurrection this Easter Sunday.

“Okay lang. Wa man tay mahimo, Mag-ampo na lang ta mahuman ta aning mga problemaha. Kapait. [Pero] sige lang,” she said.

The Caballes family have strong faith in God. They used to spend Holy Week by visiting the Celestial Garden, also known as Good Shepherd, for Visita Iglesia.

Breaking point

Nanay Luisa said that despite the pain that was caused by Kenn’s death, she is convinced that Eugenio did not mean to kill their son.

Eugenio has apologized to her for killing Kenn.

She said that while Eugenio was hot tempered at times, he was a loving father to their children. He also made sure to provide for their needs, the reason why he continues to work as a habal-habal driver despite his old age.

Eugenio, she said, reached his breaking point when he saw Kenn’s disrespect for her and his violent outburst.

Nanay Luisa admitted that Kenn had several vices. He was a drunkard and a drug addict. He was also a troublemaker at home and in their neighborhood.

Kenn would always get into a fight with his father and older brothers because of his hotheadedness, she added.

But despite all these, she continued to care for Kenn because he was her son. She also recalled that before he got hooked in drugs, Kenn was a kind and quiet child. He would always help with household chores.

Health concerns

Nanay Luisa said that since he was jailed, Eugenio had not been able to eat and sleep well due to the neck injury that he suffered after Kenn struck him with a wooden stick with a nail sticking on the end, when they fought last March 25.

Eugenio collapsed on the ground after he was hit.

He had also been crying because he was unable to attend his son’s wake.

In addition, Eugenio has been complaining of his worsening ulcer and the pain on his hips.

Nanay Luisa said she is worried of her husband’s health. If she were to have it her way, she wanted him released from detention so she could care for him.

But while she has already signified that she does not intend to file parricide charge against her husband for Kenn’s death, Mabolo police had told her that they will be the ones to file the charge against him at the City Prosecutor’s Office next week.

Hope for a better future

And while everything seems uncertain for now, Nanay Luisa said she continues to pray for a better future for her and her husband and the rest of their family.

This Easter Sunday, her prayer is for God to help them cope with their loss one day at a time.

Nanay Luisa is asking for redemption and another chance for them to live a blissful and peaceful life in the coming years. | with Mark Bandolon, CTU Intern

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP