Father shoots son dead for disrespecting mom in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – He was only requested to turn off the lights of his hut, but his disrespectful response to his mother’s order ultimately led to his death.

The fatal shooting of a 28-year-old jobless man by his own father in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Monday night allegedly stemmed from months of constant misunderstandings.

This was according to Luisa Caballes, the mother of 28-year-old Kenn Pondar Caballes.

Her husband, Eugenio Bontilao Caballes, 63, is now in jail for shooting to death Kenn after an argument in their house in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City late Monday evening, March 15.

In a live interview with Alan Domingo of Balitang Bisdak posted on his social media page, the mother narrated how it all began.

She said that at past 10:00 p.m. on Monday, she asked Kenn to turn off the lights in the hut he lived in when he went out to go to the bathroom.

The hut was located just outside the couple’s house.

Kenn, however, yelled at his mother which was heard by his father who was inside their house at that time.

Angered by this, the father went out to confront his son on why he was aggressively talking to his mother.

This led to a verbal fight between father and son while Luisa was telling her husband to just let it pass.

As the father was going back inside the house, Kenn allegedly went after him holding a wooden stick with a nail sticking on the end.

Kenn then allegedly struck his father in the neck which caused him to collapse on the ground with a wound on the area hit by the plank of wood.

Shorty after, the father stood up and went inside to retrieve his gun. Then the father shoots son in the head.

According to Luisa, her husband got on a motorcycle and went to a relative’s house.

Eugenio, however, reportedly called the police station to tell them that he will surrender shorty after.

While the suspect was brought to the Mabolo Police Station, Kenn was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center where he eventually expired.

Luisa tearfully recalled how she was watching her son lying on the ground blooded that night.

She also also said that she was distraught with the death of her youngest son and the incarceration of her elderly husband.

She added that she believes her husband was only surprised by the attack and shot their son out of anger.

Luisa shared how her youngest son has always been problematic and that the father held a grudge against him for a long time.

She said she took care of her jobless son and that they provided for his sustenance.

However, Kenn would reportedly steal their chickens, cause trouble in their neighborhood, and talk back to his mother.

She also admitted that her son was a drunkard and used illegal drugs.

While she is unsure if Kenn was under the influence of drugs at the time, she said that she observed him being quiet and irratable before the incident.

Luisa further revealed that their family has decided not file charges against her husband as the latter was already old and had health problems.

As of this writing, Eugenio is detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station pending the filing of parricide charges against him.

Meanwhile, Kenn’s cadaver has been brought to a funeral parlor in Cebu City.

