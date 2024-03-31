Amparo falls short vs. Shigeoka in last minute world title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Boholano Jake “El Bambino” Amparo faltered in his first world title shot in the hands of the defending International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka on Sunday, March 31, in Nagoya, Japan.

Shigeoka made easy work against his last minute opponent by scoring a second round knockout. He landed a short left uppercut on Amparo’s body that resulted to the knockout.

The referee, Charlie Fitch, counted to ten with Amparo grimacing in pain failing to beat the former’s count at the 1:15 mark of the second round.

It was already clear from the opening round bell who had the upper hand between Amparo and Shigeoka. The Japanese champion established his jabs and started off aggressively, while Amparo was extra cautious on the opposite side.

Amparo managed to land jabs and some of his combinations before he got knocked down by the body shot.

Despite the defeat, Amparo earned praises from many Filipino boxing fans for courageously stepping in to replace ArAr Andales a few days before fight day. This was after Andales withdraw from the fight due to medical concerns.

Amparo suffered his sixth defeat with 14 wins and three knockouts, while Shigeoka stretched his unbeaten record to 11 wins with nine knockouts.

Also fighting in the same fight card was former world champion Melvin Jerusalem against the defending WBC world minimumweight champion Yudai Shigeoka which is currently happening as of this writing.

