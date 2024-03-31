Balunan breaks into the WBO world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten prospect Christian Balunan is now a world ranked minimumweight of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

The 24-year-old Cebuano boxer from the municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu continues to impress the local boxing scene after breaking into the latest world rankings despite having only 10 fights in his young professional career.

Balunan of the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) is likely following the path of elite Japanese boxers who have relatively young pro records but are now ranked in the world’s top 15.

Balunan is now ranked No. 13 in the WBO minimumweight division.

WBO minimumweight

One huge contributing factor to his sudden ascension is the WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight title that he won last November in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

He defeated Thai Aditep Maungchaoren via a sensational third round knockout in the undercard of Kumong Bol-Anon 13.

Fast forward to March this year, Balunan won another impressive fight. This time, he knocked out the veteran Clyde Azarcon in the second round to improve his unbeaten record to 10 wins with six knockouts.

Balunan is ahead of fellow Filipino Joey Canoy who is ranked No. 14 and Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Mendez who is at the No. 15 spot.

Top contenders

The current title holder of the WBO minimumweight is Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, while the top contender is Mexican Luis Castillo.

Fellow Filipino Vic Saludar is at the No. 2 spot followed by erstwhile champion Masataka Taniguchi at No.3.

Thailand’s Panya Pradabsri and Australia’s Alex Winwood is at the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively.

Ex-world champion Pedro Taduran is ranked No. 9.

