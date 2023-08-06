Jake Amparo wins WBO title fight in Japan via unanimous decision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano road warrior Jake “El Bambino” Amparo shocked Japanese prospect Goki Kobayashi by winning via unanimous decision the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight title on Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, at the Central Gym in Kobe, Japan.

The 25-year-old Amparo, one of the banner boxers of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, walked away with the WBO Asia Pacific belt after putting on an impressive show in his first fight in Japan.

Judges Masahiro Muroya and Mekin Sumon scored the bout 114-112, while Surat Soikrachang had it at 117-109, all in favor of Amparo of Guindulman, Bohol.

The victory improved Amparo’s record to 14 wins with three knockouts, four losses, and one draw.

Meanwhile, Kobayashi suffered his first loss in seven bouts with four knockout wins.

It also snapped his winning streak against Filipino boxers. Kobayashi defeated Cris Ganoza, Marco Rementizo, and Roslan Eco before he was beaten by Amparo.

During the bout on Saturday, Amparo stunned Kobayashi with two successive knockdowns in the first round.

Amparo’s counter-punching prowess was on full display. He landed a counter left hook that downed Kobayashi for the first time in the middle of the first round.

Kobayashi quickly got back on his feet, only to get knocked down again with the same punch.

Still, the Japanese survived the round and remained composed. Kobayashi fought back in the ensuing rounds by engaging Amparo in a toe-to-toe battle.

Not to be outfought, Kobayashi upped his tempo by throwing more punches while Amparo continued to bank on his counter punches.

In the last three rounds, both boxers already showed exhaustion and relied on throwing haymakers out of desperation.

In the end, Amparo’s hand was raised by the referee. Amparo and his team, along with stablemate and former world title challenger, Regie Suganob, erupted in celebration.

