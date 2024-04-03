Davao RTC issues arrest warrant for Quiboloy for sexual abuse

MANILA, Philippines – A warrant of arrest has been issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for sexual abuse.

Also ordered arrested are Jackiely W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Camanes.

Quiboloy and the others were charged for violating Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minor and maltreatment.

READ: Quiboloy on sex abuse allegations: ‘Pinag-aagawan ako’

Originally, the Davao RTC issued an arrest warrant last March 14, but its implementation was suspended after the court was informed by the Quiboloy camp that a motion for reconsideration was filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

READ: Quiboloy told to face Senate probe on sex raps

Now, the court said, “more than reasonable time has lapsed,” and it has not received any resolution on the motion for reconsideration.

READ: Hontiveros: Quiboloy’s refusal to face senate deepens abuse allegations

“Having received none as of this date, the Court declines this time to await. As what was earlier determined upon judicious examination and perusal of information where it found probable cause, let the warrants of arrest already issued be implemented immediately,” the court said in its order.

“The Court, mindful of the equally situated rights of both the prosecution and defense, which may include among others, the speedy disposition and speedy trial cases, either of which or both, said right imposes an imperative task that this Court is indebted to fulfill,” it added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP