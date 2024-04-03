Detainee escapes for one day, caught again in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While eating inside an establishment before his scheduled court hearing in Danao City, Cebu, a Person Under Police Custody (PUPC) was able to escape from police officers escorting him on Tuesday morning, April 2.

However, he was apprehended once again after one day.

The arrested person was identified as 41-year-old Rodel Maningo Nudalo, a resident of Sitio Pamatasan, Barangay Northern Poblacion, San Francisco, Cebu.

According to the police, Nudalo was initially arrested for charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Police Captain Leovil Singson, chief of Tudela Municipal Police Station, stated that the subject was traveling with two other persons under police custody from Camotes Island.

Escorted by police officers, the three suspects were scheduled to attend their court hearings at the Regional Trial Court 7, Branch 25 in Danao City on Tuesday.

Singson said that before the hearing, the group decided to have their meal inside an eatery in Poblacion, Danao City, at past 7:00 a.m.

Nudalo allegedly asked permission to grab a toothpick and suddenly ran away after one of the police officers said yes.

Despite their efforts to catch Nudalo, he quickly escaped towards a slum area in Sitio Mabini.

Immediately after, a hot-pursuit operation was conducted by Tudela police, together with Danao City police and personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

Singson said that Nudelo was apprehended once again at around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, near the district hospital.

He narrated that they found him through coordination with Nudelo’s common-law partner, whom he planned to meet in Danao City.

According to the police chief, the suspect has chosen to remain quiet on the reason why he fled.

Singson further said that he has instructed for an investigation to be made to determine if the officers tasked to escort Nudelo made lapses that led to his escape.

He added that if the investigation reveals that there were lapses, the policemen involved will be facing disciplinary actions.

