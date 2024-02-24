San Fransico drug bust: Ex-drug surrenderee, cohort nabbed with P816,000 shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A drug peddler, who voluntarily surrendered earlier and completed the government’s reformation program, and his alleged cohort will be spending time in jail after they were arrested in a drug bust in San Francisco, Cebu Friday night.

Jufer Belmoro, 40, and Jilou Montalban, 34, were nabbed with five packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 120 grams and worth P816,000, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

In its report, PDEA-7 said that Belmoro is classified as a high-value individual.

Law enforcers also recovered three mobile phones, a .45-caliber pistol with two magazines and seven pieces of live ammunition, and one multicab from the possession of the two suspects during the drug bust in Purok Mahayahay, Barangay Sonog, San Francisco, Cebu at past 6 p.m. on Friday.

Rehabilitation

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that Belomoro previously surrendered to authorities. He agreed to undergo rehabilitation and was among the first batch who availed the Balay Silangan Reformation Program (BSP).

The reformation program caters to street level drug personalities who are without pending or prior charges.

Belmoro was among the 18 individuals in the batch, that also included some plea bargainers.

He completed the program in September of 2021, Alcantara said.

But he returned to peddling illegal drugs.

According to Alcantara, Belmoro is able to dispose 500 grams of shabu per week to buyers in San Francisco town.

San Francisco drug bust

PDEA-7 agents, she said, spent over a month to do a case buildup on Belmoro prior to the conduct of the drug bust in San Francisco town.

Their drug bust Friday night was in coordination with the San Francisco Municipal Police Station, 82nd IB 31D PA Delta Coy, and CPPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, with the support of the Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC) of San Francisco town.

Alcantara said that both men are currently in the custody of authorities while they prepare complaints for the selling and possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia that will soon be filed against them.

