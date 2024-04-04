Mandaue City changes venue for cash aid distribution due to intense heat

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City will make adjustments to the distribution of financial assistance for senior citizens due to the intense heat.

Earlier, the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs in Mandaue City posted the schedule for the distribution of the first tranche of cash assistance from April 16 to 24.

The schedule also indicated the venues for distribution; only a few barangays were scheduled at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, mostly for the ceremonial distribution on April 16. The rest will be distributed at their respective barangay gymnasiums and other venues.

However, Camilo Basaca Jr., the head of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), stated on Thursday, April 4, that they are planning to hold all distributions at the sports complex for a more comfortable venue, especially with the increasing heat index.

Basaca explained that barangay gymnasiums are hot and humid due to the scorching heat and the number of senior citizens.

“Amoang gi-arrange nga anhi nalang gyud sa complex, considering diri hamugaway, airconditioned, naa tay medical team, duol sad sa atoang DRRMO, hospital, city health, naay medical ug police back-up. Lisod kaayo ibutang sa gym unya ang atoang resources will be spread too thin na-unya, morequest og medical back-up, so anhi nalang, naa sad guro tay services nga ibutang diri,” said Basaca.

Basaca assured that the city will deploy vehicles to transport senior citizens to the sports complex to avoid hassle and excessive exposure to extreme heat.

There are approximately 28,000 registered senior citizens in Mandaue, each entitled to an annual allowance of P8,000 divided into two tranches.

On Thursday, April 4, the distribution of the first tranche of financial assistance worth P3,000 for Persons With Disability was conducted.

Dr. Michael Allan Pielago, Mandaue City’s Disability Affairs Officer, stated that the second tranche, worth P3,000, will be distributed in November.

