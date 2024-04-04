Palace declares Eid’l Fitr on April 10 Holiday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another long weekend is up on the horizon.

This after the Malacañan issued Proclamation 514 declaring April 10, Wednesday as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or Feast of Ramadhan.

Before the Feast of Ramadhan, Filipinos will also be observing another regular Holiday as April 9, which is a Tuesday, will mark the Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan).

