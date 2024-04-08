Figure out your next career move at the JobQuestPH Job Fair on April 11-12

Are you ready to take the next step in your career journey? They are excited to invite all jobseekers to apply at the JobQuestPH Job Fair this coming April 11 & 12 at Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Balintawak, Quezon City from 10 AM to 6 PM. Top employers and talented individuals converge to explore new opportunities and foster meaningful connections.

Join JobQuestPH for a day filled with networking and one-on-one interactions with leading companies in various industries. Local and overseas agencies are available for grabs. Whether you’re seeking your first job, looking to switch careers, or aiming for advancement, this Job Fair offers something for everyone.

In case you will not be able to attend the onsite job fair, JobQuestPH extends job opportunities nationwide at their Online Virtual Job Fair on April 15 to 17 from 9 AM to 9 PM. Apply using only your gadgets. Create an account at www.jobquest.ph or download the JobQuestPH App.

This job fair is in partnership with Department of Labor & Employment, Public Employment Service Office, and the Department of Migrant Workers

For further assistance, you may call JobQuestPH Applicant Assistance Hotline at 09062079030.

