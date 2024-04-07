Girl, 2, first positive pertussis case in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY — A 2-month-old baby girl has tested positive for pertussis (whooping cough) in Negros Occidental, an official said.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said the baby, who was the first reported pertussis positive case in Negros Occidental this year, is well now and has been discharged from the hospital.

“There is information that the baby came from a household where there were people already coughing,” the governor said in an interview early this week.

Negros Occidental also has 11 other suspected pertussis cases, while Bacolod City has reported three babies with probable pertussis.

The babies with suspected pertussis in Bacolod are all currently admitted at Bacolod hospitals, according to Dr. Grace Tan, City Health Office Environmental Sanitation Division head.

In Negros Occidental, the 11 patients with suspected of pertussis are aged two months to 11 years old.

Dr. Girlie Pinongan, Provincial Health Officer, said four are admitted while the rest are in home isolation.

Nine of those with suspected whooping cough, she said, are babies and the two are of school age.

Samples from the patients were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for tests.

Pertussis can cause serious illness in people of all ages but is most dangerous for babies.

A Department of Health (DOH) advisory said pertussis starts as a mild cough and cold that lasts about two weeks, followed by paroxysms or fits of coughing which lasts up to six weeks.

There is a characteristic “whooping” or high pitched sound in between coughs, especially when inhaling. There can also be vomiting immediately after coughing, and low-grade fever, it said.

Infants may turn cyanotic or bluish when coughing, the DOH said.

Compared to coughs found in other diseases, the distinct “whoop” or high pitched sound of Pertussis is unique. Bronchial asthma may also have a similar sound, but only during asthma attacks and often without fever or the other symptoms, it said.

