Case filed vs suspect who stabbed dog in Pampanga, says AKF

MANILA, Philippines — A criminal case has been filed against a suspected animal abuser who allegedly stabbed a dog in Mabalacat, Pampanga, the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) said on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a neighbor “unexpectedly entered” the house of the Reyes family who is the owner of the dog named Chow-chow.

Armed with a kitchen knife, the suspect “violently stabbed” the dog.

“The poor dog was seriously injured and was bleeding profusely so he was rushed to a nearby animal hospital,” the AKF said in a Facebook post.

The Reyes family promptly filed a report at the barangay and was then referred to AKF for legal assistance.

Both the owner and the AKF filed a case against the suspect.

AKF president and program director Atty. Heidi Caguioa told INQUIRER.net that the motive behind the stabbing is still unknown.

She said that Chow-chow was barking when the suspect suddenly entered the family’s house and stabbed the dog in its buttocks.

“Let this be a stern warning to animal abusers, we will come after you and we will seek justice for the innocent animals,” the AKF warned.

