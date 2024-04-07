Cebu City ready to host Palarong Pambansa 2024 this July

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City officials have confirmed their readiness to host the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Adolf Aguilar, 97 percent of the playing venues are ready.

Sports events in Cebu City will be held at various venues:

Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will host athletics and swimming, with some football matches also taking place there. University of the Visayas (UV), University of San Carlos (USC) Main, and Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero will host basketball 5×5 games. Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gymnasium will host basketball 3×3 games, while Cebu Coliseum will be for boxing, and Cebu Technological University (CTU) for table tennis. University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) will host volleyball matches. Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) in Punta Princesa will host football and futsal, while University of Cebu (UC) METC campus in Mambaling will be for Wushu. SM Seaside will host taekwondo and archery, Citi de Mare for baseball and softball, Filinvest Mall Il Corso for Pencak Silat, and Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex for football. Other venues include Metrosports (badminton), City Mall (billiards), SHS-Ateneo de Cebu (aero gymnastics), Gmall of Cebu (dancesport and chess), CIT-U (men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics), SWU-Phinma (Rhythmic gymnastics), Citigreen tennis court, Alta Vista, Villa Aurora, and Camp Lapu-Lapu for lawn tennis. The arnis venue is yet to be determined.

During a virtual meeting with Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte, the Palarong Pambansa Board, and city officials led by Mayor Mike Rama, Aguilar said that they are waiting for the completion of the redevelopment of the track oval at the CCSC.

He also mentioned that 80 percent of the public schools intended for use as billeting quarters for the student-athletes and delegates are ready.

READ: DepEd expects Cebu City’s ‘world-class’ hosting of Palarong Pambansa

Cebu City to host Palarong Pambansa 2024

Rama expressed his excitement about welcoming the participants of the Palarong Pambansa. He aims for this year’s edition to set a benchmark for future hosting of the sporting event.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages and DepEd Cebu City announced that the multi-sport meet will run from July 6 to 17.

Among the scheduled activities are:

July 6-7: Arrival of student-athletes and participants from 17 regions for orientation.

July 7-8: Technical officials’ orientation, meetings, and refresher courses.

July 9: Opening ceremony at Cebu City Sports Center.

July 10: Rest day before the tournament begins.

July 11-15: Tournament featuring 28 sports at various venues in Cebu.

July 16: Closing ceremony, likely at South Road Properties (SRP).

July 17: Departure of all athletic delegations.

Additionally, before the Palarong Pambansa 2024, Cebu City will host the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in April. This year marks the 30th anniversary since Cebu City’s first and only hosting of the inter-regional sports meet in 1994. /with reports from Glendale G. Rosal & Kim Ablaña

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP