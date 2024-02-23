Palarong Pambansa 2024: Cebu City allocates P205M for games

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government has allocated a budget of P205 million for its hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 this July.

However, the amount is still subject to deliberation and approval by the city council.

Previously, during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Palaro, Cebu City Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros disclosed that the allocated budget for the event amounts to P200 million.

However, Councilor Noel Wenceslao, the chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said recently that Mayor Michael Rama has already signed the proposal requesting approximately P205 million for the city’s hosting of the multi-sport Palarong Pambasa 2024.

He also added that the Local Finance Committee (LFC) had recently concluded a meeting discussing the financial aspects in context.

“Actually, nahuman nag meeting ang LFC ‘no. Actually ang napirmahan ni Mayor is ang proposal for [Palaro], and mga 205 million ang ilahang gipangayo,” Wenceslao revealed.

He said that the budget is intended for various purposes, including the installation of LED lights, the construction and installation of digital necessities, and the extension of the grandstand as per the proposal.

Meanwhile, it was then raised whether the deliberation for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 would be separate from the Supplemental Budget 1 as it was signed ahead of other proposals.

While the budget for the Palaro has been prioritized, the councilor clarified that it is still in the Supplemental Budget 1.

“Giusa na nila under sa Supplemental Budget, wala gi-separate. Nakauna lang jud kog [receive] sa Palaro,” Wenceslao said.

Regarding the necessity of the budget allocation for the Palaro, Wenceslao emphasized that “this may be for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, but it can also be used for CVIRAA’’.

Meanwhile, the Palarong Pambansa 2024 official schedule was officially revealed by meet organizers.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages and the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City announced that the multi-sport meet will run from July 6 to 17.

Among the scheduled activities are:

July 6-7 will be the arrival of the student-athletes and other participants from the 17 regions across the country and the general orientation.

will be the arrival of the student-athletes and other participants from the 17 regions across the country and the general orientation. July 7-8 is the technical official’s orientation, solidary meeting, and the refresher course.

is the technical official’s orientation, solidary meeting, and the refresher course. July 9 will be the opening ceremony to be held at Cebu City Sports Center.

will be the opening ceremony to be held at Cebu City Sports Center. July 10 will be a “one-day” break before the tournament starts.

will be a “one-day” break before the tournament starts. July 11-15 will be the tournament proper which will feature 28 sports in various venues around Cebu.

will be the tournament proper which will feature 28 sports in various venues around Cebu. July 16 will be the closing ceremony and most probably be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

will be the closing ceremony and most probably be held at the South Road Properties (SRP). July 17 will be the departure of all athletic delegations.

Before the Palarong Pambansa 2024, Cebu City will also host the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet this coming April. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Cebu City’s first and only hosting of the inter-regional sports meet in 1994.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP