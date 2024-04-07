FACES OF CEBU: Larz Kent Dawson, 22, first runner-up Mister Universe Tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Meet the Cebuano beauty who is slowly making a mark in the local and international pageant scene.

Larz Kent Dawson, 22, who hails from Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, was crowned Ginoong Pilipinas 2023, and just recently, was a first runner-up of Mister Universe Tourism 2024.

Dawson is giving everyone a run for their money as he shows prowess and confidence on stage even with just months of experience.

This budding pageant star makes it look easy for everyone when he gets on stage, but little do they know, he too has faced some challenges and struggles to be able to compete.

“The 10-month preparation tested my limits and ultimate potential. From the strict diet and exercise program, the tiresome communication skills training, and even to the bullying and body shaming I experienced,” he said.

Cebuano fighting spirit

But with the true Cebuano fighting spirit and the strong sense of support he has around him, Dawson, soldiered on and made sure he got to enjoy and bridge his advocacy through the Mr. Universe Tourism pageant.

“But I realized I’ll be letting down the people who trusted me and believed in my capabilities. This ultimately made me learn many incredible things about life, people, and most especially myself. I thank the Lord for providing life experiences that have greatly impacted my skills and overall performance, not just in pageantry, but in my everyday life. I stepped on the stage with a sense of purpose not just for myself but for the causes I stand for,” he said.

Dawson’s advocacy revolves around practicing sustainability.

Even though he was not able to get the crown, Dawson will still participate in the community projects.

With his experience in Mister Universe Tourism 2024, he learned that it was not all about the competition but also about creating brotherhood among other candidates and the organizers.

We are proud of you, Larz, and we will support you all the way!