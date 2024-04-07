Dog, cat bites decline in Cebu City this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This year has so far seen a drop in cat and dog bites during the first quarter compared to last year, according to Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, acting head of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD).

In a discussion with the Cebu City Public Information Office, Dr. Ibones explained that the figures have slightly decreased, with 5,400 reported cases this year down from 5,600 in 2023.

Dr. Ibones stressed the need for proper immediate care after a bite. He advised people to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and keep a close eye on the biting animal for 10 days.

“If they were bitten by a dog, just wash them, they were bitten with soap. Are we just too often? Don’t. Just wash, let’s soap it, and watch the dog that bites. “Just wait, we will observe for 10 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ibones noted changes in the CHD’s vaccine policy.

He explained that measles vaccinations are no longer universally free of charge; only the first and third doses will be provided at no cost. The second and fourth may require payment unless for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, who will remain eligible for free vaccinations.

Moreover, Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, the head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), discussed ongoing efforts to combat rabies and manage the pet population.

“We have a rabies control program; part of that is intensive, massive vaccination. We also have an animal population control program, which includes pet adoption,” she said.

Efforts include controlling pet numbers through sterilization programs and providing proper care. They’re also teaching school children how to handle dog encounters, especially if bitten, as kids aged five to 11 are most vulnerable.

This year, there have been eight confirmed rabies cases in six neighborhoods in the city’s southern area. /clorenciana

