Man shots dead his wife and then himself in Batangas

LUCENA CITY – A man gunned down his wife, then killed himself on Saturday, April 6, in Cuenca town in Batangas.

The Region 4A police said in a report Sunday, April 7, that at around 7 a.m., one alias “Candido” and his wife, Elsa Mendaña, alighted from their owner-type jeep in Barangay Balagbag.

Suddenly, the wife shouted for help while walking fast to escape from her husband, who she alleged was going to kill her.

Candido pulled out a caliber .45 pistol and shot his wife in her back, killing her on the spot.

After seeing his wife dead, Candido pointed the gun on his head and shot himself, the police said.

The report did not provide added information about the couple.

Batangas police are still conducting further investigation on the incident.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya hotline at 0939-936-5433.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24-hours, seven-days a week call-based hotline for individuals with mental health concerns, mainly those who are in crisis and at risk of suicide.

