Husband hacks wife then kills himself in Batangas

LUCENA CITY – A woman was hacked by her husband while they were quarreling, then killed himself on Wednesday night, May 17, 2023, in Batangas City, the police said on Thursday, May 18.

The Batangas police said in a report that Myrene Mei Fortuno, 35, and her husband Christian, 34, were quarreling around 8 p.m. inside their house in Barangay Calicanto.

The report said the couple were arguing over the “alleged illicit relationship” of Myrene with another man.

In a fit of rage, Christian grabbed a bolo and repeatedly hacked his wife, then fled. The wife was taken to the Batangas Medical Center, where she is being treated.

The investigators learned that Christian went to their other house in Taal town where he reportedly killed himself around 10:30 p.m.

The police are conducting further investigation.

READ MORE:

18-year-old nabbed for killing lady in Boljoon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP