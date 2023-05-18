Husband hacks wife then kills himself in Batangas
LUCENA CITY – A woman was hacked by her husband while they were quarreling, then killed himself on Wednesday night, May 17, 2023, in Batangas City, the police said on Thursday, May 18.
The Batangas police said in a report that Myrene Mei Fortuno, 35, and her husband Christian, 34, were quarreling around 8 p.m. inside their house in Barangay Calicanto.
The report said the couple were arguing over the “alleged illicit relationship” of Myrene with another man.
In a fit of rage, Christian grabbed a bolo and repeatedly hacked his wife, then fled. The wife was taken to the Batangas Medical Center, where she is being treated.
The investigators learned that Christian went to their other house in Taal town where he reportedly killed himself around 10:30 p.m.
The police are conducting further investigation.
READ MORE:
18-year-old nabbed for killing lady in Boljoon
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.