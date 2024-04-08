Construction worker found dead inside septic tank in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A 51-year-old construction worker was found dead inside a septic tank of a building that was still under construction in Barangay Centro, here on Monday morning April 8, 2024.

The worker was identified by police as Vicente Bandolon, a resident of Asturias, Cebu. He was a painter in the construction area.

Bandolon was found dead around 5 a.m by a co-worker. He was found inside the septic tank, submerged in water said a sketchy report from the Mandaue City Police Office.

The report also said that Bandolon was seen drinking liquor and sitting by the window of the second floor of the constructed building at around 1 a.m on Monday. The window was adjacent to the still uncovered septic tank.

A septic tank is an underground tank in which the solid matter of continuously flowing sewage is disintegrated by bacteria. It is required for houses and buildings.

MCPO Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said that investigation is still ongoing to find out how the painter ended up in the septic tank.

The police will still continue to interview witnesses and will wait for the family if they want the body to undergo autopsy.

A fellow construction worker who goes by the name Nelskie recounted that he woke up around 6 a.m and only knew when he was told by their co-worker that Bandolon was lifeless inside the septic tank.

Nelskie said that they did not hear anyone asking for help.

All five workers stay at the constructed building for the duration of the construction.

Nelskie said that they slept at the ground floor, while Bandolon slept at the second floor.

