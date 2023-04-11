Two kids die after falling into pit for septic tank in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two boys aged 6 and 7 years old died after they reportedly fell into an excavation that was intended for use as a septic tank in Purok Sayaw, Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque in Talisay City.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, but was reported to the police by the boys’ aunt at 4:40 p.m. of the same day, according to PCPL Clifford Lerio of the Talisay City Police Station.

Lerio said the kids were brought to the nearest hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

In the latest update, Police said they have yet to identify the owner of the lot where the excavation was.

The mother of the two kids said she is looking to press charges against the owner of the lot and those in charge of digging the hole for the septic tank once identified.

Talisay City is located around 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

