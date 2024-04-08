5 Cebuana queens of this generation making a mark in the international pageant stage

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of the most prized possessions of the Queen City of the South is the beautiful and engaging people that make this city one of a kind.

People, who ooze with talent, skill, and confidence to make them known and bring pride and joy to Cebu.

Today, as we celebrate ‘Pageant Day,’ let’s take a look at this generation’s Cebuana beauty queens, who did not just represent Cebu, but the Philippines on the international pageant stage.

Starting with Talisay-beauty, Gazini Ganados, 28, paved the way for Cebuana beauty queens to gain confidence back when she represented the Philippines during Miss Universe 2019.

Ganados may have fallen short of being crowned the most beautiful woman in the universe, but she still made an indelible mark in the pageant scene as she ended her Miss Universe journey as part of the top 20 finalists.

Leaving the competition with another mark and that is winning the Best in National Costume award which was made by a renowned Cebuano fashion designer Cary Santiago.

Another Miss Universe representative from Cebu is the one who broke a lot of barriers and made it known that anyone can be Miss Universe.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished her Miss Universe 2021 stint in the top five and left something that would go on for ages.

She was the first beauty queen in the Philippines, who did not hold back in showing her armband tattoo and who gladly introduced herself as part of the LGBTQ community.

She ended her MU journey in a Francis Liberan creation called “Pintados.”

From two powerhouses on the Miss Universe stage, let us head down to another pageant stage with another Cebuana beauty queen with several titles under her belt.

Nicole Borromeo started her pageant journey by winning Miss Silka 2017 which led her to win more pageant titles like Miss Mandaue 2018 first runner-up, Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, Reyna ng Aliwan 2019, placed second in Miss Teen Philippines 2019, crowned Eat Bulaga’s Miss Millenial Philippines 2019 then headed on to get the crown for Binibining Pilipinas International that lead her to win third place in Miss International 2023 in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

And just recently, another pageant veteran from Cebu has made her spot on the international pageant stage.

Maria Gigante, a host, a fashion model, and now crowned as Miss Universal Woman 2024.

Gigante is not a new face to the pageant industry for she has also joined local and national pageants herself that represented Cebu.

This time, she was able to bring home an international crown that makes up her pageant journey.

Gigante is set to work with charitable projects that are partners with Miss Universal Woman.

As we are on the topic of talking about queens, let us tag along one honorable mention who also brought pride and joy to Cebu as an LGBTQA queen.

Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Ravena.

This beauty queen took the house down in 2022 as she made her pageant journey one for the books, not just for her but for the Cebuano LGBTQA community who showed nothing but love and support to the queen.

In an interview with Ravena, she said to CDN Digital that in her pageant journey, she would use her voice to spread the message of love.”

And now, Ravena continues to inspire others to go out there, chase their dreams, and make a mark in ways they know they can.

These are just some of the pageant queens that put Cebu on the map of pageantry in recent years.

Queens made sure that they too can make a difference by showcasing the beautiful resources of Cebu, showing wit and intelligence, class and beauty, and most especially the will to make a difference through their chosen advocacies.

Mabuhi ang mga Cebuana beauty queens!