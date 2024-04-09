Day of Valor marked: Filipinos asked by PH military to unite against threats

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are urged to stand united against threats to the country by the military as the nation remembered heroes and heroines of Bataan on the Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan).

Filipinos should reflect on the sacrifices endured by cherishing the principles of democracy, peace, and freedom “for which our forefathers fought so valiantly.”

READ MORE:

Marcos to Filipinos: ‘Stand by our freedoms’ amid ‘foul forces’

Senators honor Bataan defenders, modern heroes on Day of Valor

Cebuanos celebrate 80th Araw ng Kagitingan on a rainy Saturday morning

This is according to Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Romeo Brawner Jr.

“Let us honor their legacy by standing united in the face of challenges and working tirelessly towards a brighter future for our beloved country,” Brawner said in a statement Tuesday, April 9.

“We remember with profound gratitude the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers who gallantly defended our nation’s honor in the face of adversity in past wars and armed conflicts.”

“Their selflessness and commitment to duty serve as an enduring inspiration to all Filipinos, reminding us of the true meaning of valor and patriotism,” Brawner also said.

Defense chief Gilberto Teodoro Jr. likewise paid his respects to those who fought for the country’s freedom, sovereignty, and peace.

“May their bravery serve as an inspiration in the unity of the people and in responding to the challenges of the times, towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas,” Teodoro said in a statement Tuesday.

Also known as Bataan Day, April 9 commemorates Filipino and American forces’ last stand until they were forced to surrender to the Japanese invaders during World War II.

Bataan Day first became a national holiday in 1961 through Republic Act No. 3022.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP