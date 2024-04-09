Cebu City buy-bust: 7 men caught in Labangon drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tips coming from concerned citizens led law enforcers to the location of a suspected drug den in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Regional Special Enforcement Team and Labangon police arrested Ray Luna alias “Tata” who was said to be maintaining the drug den and six male visitors during a buy-bust operation on Monday, April 8.

They also confiscated four packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 12 grams and worth P81, 600 and various drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that Luna was able to dispose at least 30 grams of shabu per week to visitors of his drug den.

Case build-up

Alcantara said they conducted a case build-up against Luna for three weeks based on information that they received from tipsters before they planned the buy-bust operation at 4:26 p.m. on Monday.

PDEA-7 operatives collared Luna, 43, inside the suspect drug den and six of his customers.

Three of his visitors were pedicab drivers Jestoni Pineda, 34; Rowel Alquizar, 40; and Janel Quijano, 23. The others were identified as garbage collector Rogelio Nisas, 35, and Angelo Vallecera, 31, and John Cabido, 26, who are both jobless.

Meanwhile, Alcantara said complaints for the possession and sale of illegal drugs; maintaining and visiting of a drug den; and possession of drug paraphernalia will be filed against the arrested suspects.

