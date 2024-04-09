A fur parent’s appeal: Help us find ‘Chokchok’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fur parent took to social media to ask for help in finding her pet dog, who was lost when a fire broke out in a residential area in Brgy. Sambag 2, Cebu City on Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024.

Chokchok was just one of the three dogs owned by Dexie Alcuino that went missing during the fire that lasted at least seven hours, displaced around 600 people, and left one person injured.

READ: Sambag 2 fire: P7.5M and counting

Alcuino, one of the fire victims, felt very distraught after her home was gobbled up by the fire. To add to her sorrow, she also lost her three fur babies.

In a social media post Monday night, Alcuino appealed for help in find her missing dogs – Sky, Peachy, and Chokchok – as she also expressed hope that they too escaped the fire and were well and alive.

Unfortunately, at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the charred bodies of Sky and Peachy were found inside their burnt house.

But Alcuina failed to find Chokchok’s body, giving her a glimmer of hope that he could still be alive.

READ: Golden Retrievers: The goodest breed we could ever have

Finding Chokchok

This time, Alcuina is again asking for help to find her beloved Chokchok, a brown half-German Shepherd, half-Aspin with a distinct pink dot on his nose.

She said that some of their neighbors saw Chokchok run away from the fire but they failed to catch him.

READ: Fisherman, son rescue dog trapped in Looc, Mandaue fire

As of this writing, Alcuina still has no information on Chokchok’s whereabouts.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Alcuina also expressed concern on Chokchok’s condition, especially with the very hot weather that also affects fur babies.

READ: Netizens applaud lady cop who saved dog from burning beach house in Santander, Cebu

Alcuino remains hopeful that she will one day be reunited with Chokchok with the help of netizens.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP