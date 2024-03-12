P3.8M shabu seized, 2 HVIs nabbed in Cebu City drug busts

Two high-value individuals (HVIs) were separately arrested in buy-bust operations conducted in Cebu City on March 11 and 12, 2024, resulting in the confiscation of P3.8 million worth of shabu and the apprehension of two individuals.

The first suspect is identified as Albert Kinn Punay, 20, also known as “Boss Yawa,” a resident of Sitio Cogon in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

He was apprehended by personnel from the Labangon Police Station around 11 p.m. on Monday in Sitio Cogon.

Punay was allegedly found in possession of 60 grams of suspected shabu, valued at around P408,000.

Authorities also seized a genuine P1,000 bill and 11 P1,000 bills, which served as buy-bust money.

The confiscated illegal drugs will be submitted to Cebu City Forensic Unit 7 for proper disposal.

Punay is temporarily detained at the custodial facility of Labangon Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

He will be facing charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

The second high-value individual arrested is identified as John Rey Labra Tello, a resident of Barangay Cogon Pardo.

Tello was apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Cogon Pardo, around 2 a.m. on March 12.

Authorities seized 505 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P3.4 million.

Inayawan Police Chief, Police Major Jeciree Basitao, stated that Tello allegedly could distribute two kilograms of shabu per month, with his area of operation mainly within Cebu City.

Basitao further disclosed that authorities are still investigating the source of these illegal drugs.

Tello is currently detained at the custodial facility of Inayawan Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The two operations were part of the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) campaign conducted by the police against illegal drugs.

