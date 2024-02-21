Cebu City buy-bust: 3 nabbed in Calamba drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Law enforcers arrested a 51-year-old man, who was believed to the maintaining a suspected drug den, and two of his alleged visitors during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City Monday night.

Reports coming from concerned citizens led authorities to the drug den in Sitio Mangga that is allegedly being operated by Eduardo Talingting, 51.

Law enforcers arrested Talingting and the two men who were in his drug den during the buy-bust operation. They were identified as habal-habal driver Edlin Caballes, 41, and Constantino Bunal III, 38.

According to a report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the three men are from Barangay Calamba.

The buy-bust operation at 8:05 p.m. on Monday was made in coordination with the Philippine National Police Regional Intelligence Unit 7 (RIU-7), Cebu Intelligence Team, and Pasil Police Station.

Law enforcers confiscated nine small packs of suspected shabu weighing 11.6 grams and worth at least P78,880. They also recovered the buy-bust money, cash amounting to P650 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, and various drug paraphernalia.

PDEA-7 said that the confiscated drugs were already submitted for chemical analysis.

Case buildup

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said they received information on the operation of the alleged drug den from concerned citizens.

She said that the buy-bust operation was planned after three weeks of case buildup.

Talinting, according to Alcantara, was able to dispose 30 to 40 grams of shabu per week to drug den visitors.

Alcantara said that complaints for the possession and selling of drugs, maintenance and working in a drug den, and the illegal possession of drug paraphernalia will soon be filed against the suspects.

